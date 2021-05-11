The political action committee Fight for Schools launched a recall effort against six members of Virginia’s Loudoun County School Board on Tuesday. The effort centers around an ongoing feud involving critical race theory.

Critical race theory is an academic movement transpiring at schools across the country, teaching children that the United States is fundamentally racist, and they must view every social interaction and person in terms of race in order to be “antiracist.”

“For over a year, Loudoun County children and parents have struggled with school closures, and distance learning,” explains an ad released by the PAC on Tuesday.

“But the Loudoun County School Board put their focus elsewhere, infecting our schools with critical race theory, training teachers that Christians are oppressors, and teaching children about their white privilege, and white fragility,” the ad continues.

Watch Below:

The PAC goes on to explain that “law enforcement is now investigating a secret online group that included six school board members.” The add says:

This group was soliciting money and volunteers to infiltrate, cancel, and even commit cyber crime against parents who wanted to open schools, or to stop their divisive agenda. One school board member even endorsed an official committee to, ‘silence the opposition.’ That same committee suggested firing teachers that were uncomfortable with critical race theory training.

The recall effort comes after six members of the Loudoun County School Board were found to be part of a private Facebook group, called, “Anti-Racist Parents of Loudoun County,” which had created and shared a list of parents who opposed critical race theory, as well as parents who wanted to re-open schools in the district, Fight for Schools founder Ian Prior told Breitbart News.

Prior added that such participation by the school board members constitutes a quorum, and as such, the members failed to follow Virginia Open Meetings law,and stood by while fellow board member Beth Barts ignited a Facebook mob to conspire against other parents and members of the community.

Barts had expressed her concerns about anti-critical race theory people gaining traction, and suggested the group push back by exposing them, and hacking their websites, among other things.

School board members did nothing to reach out to their constituents, alert law enforcement, and only one made a statement — on Facebook — denouncing these actions, Prior said.

“Parents and teachers are fighting back,” the PAC affirms in its ad. “They’re recalling the six school board members who stood by, and did nothing, while parents were targeted, all along, neglecting their duty to fully reopen schools.”

Nearly 1,500 residents of Loudoun County have signed a petition supporting the recall effort against school board members Denise Corbo, Beth Barts, Brenda Sheridan, Atoosa Reaser, Ian Serotkin, and Leslee King, according to Fight for Schools.

