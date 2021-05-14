LSU Sorority Kicks Member Out over Social Media Criticism of Rachel Levine

A student at Louisiana State University (LSU) was kicked out of her sorority over a TikTok video critical of transgendersism and U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine.

The LSU student and now former Alpha Phi sorority member Emily Hines fell under scrutiny after posting a TikTok video in which she can be seen dancing to the song, “More Than a Woman” by the Bee Gees, while an image of Levine is displayed on the screen below her.

During the video, the lyrics, “more than a woman, more than a woman to me,” can be heard while Hines dances and points down at the image of Levine, in an apparent nod to the fact that the assistant secretary for health is a biological male.

Last month, Hines received an email from the Alpha Phi International Fraternity Delta Tau Judiciary Board requesting that she meet with the board via Zoom to discuss her alleged violation of “Alpha Phi’s standing rules by posting inappropriate social media content.”

Hines told Breitbart News that she was asked to delete her TikTok post, and was only given about four hours to do so, adding that sorority members typically get 12 hours.

“If a member doesn’t remove it after 12 hours, they can be summoned to a Judiciary Board Hearing,” Hine explained. “I was given 4.5 hours.”

After that, the student said she met with four executive board members of Alpha Phi including the chapter president, chapter adviser, vice president of member recruitment, and the vice president of health, wellness, and accountability via Zoom.

During the meeting, Hines said, “the chapter adviser crossed a line by telling me what my own intentions were.”

“As she put it, I was intending to belittle and demean someone for their beliefs,” Hines said. “They asked if I was remorseful at all, and I said I regret wearing the [Alpha Phi] sweatshirt, but was not going to apologize for my beliefs.”

“She also told me that my video was widely viewed as offensive,” Hines said of the chapter adviser’s comments.

Later, Alpha Phi emailed Hines to inform the student that her membership was terminated.

“It is with sincere regret that we inform you that the actions of the International Executive Board to terminate your membership in Alpha Phi International Fraternity became effective,” the email read.

Hines reacted to the termination by telling Breitbart News, “Rules for thee, not for me, when it comes to Alpha Phi.”

“It’s just them trying to censor the opposition out of existence, but it does the exact opposite, by fueling conservative voices to speak out even more, and louder,” the student added. “We’ve got a massive movement of conservatives that are fed up, and I can’t wait to see it continue to grow.”

Alpha Phi did not immediately respond to Breitbart News’ request for comment.

This is not the first time a sorority has terminated a student’s membership over her political beliefs.

Last year, a University of Texas-San Antonio student was kicked out of her sorority over a pro-Trump TikTok post featuring a sign reading “All Lives Matter,” which sorority leadership at the school said was “extremely hurtful” and “unsisterly.”

