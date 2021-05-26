Bard College Scores Massive $500 Million Donation from George Soros

Left-wing billionaire George Soros has donated $500 million to tiny liberal arts school Bard College, located in Dutchess County, New York. According to Bard College, the notorious left-wing billionaire’s donation is “among the largest ever made to higher education in the United States.”

The donation, which is a challenge grant, is “among the largest ever made to higher education in the United States,” according to a statement by Bard College, which added that the grant will facilitate “Bard’s exemplary educational and social initiatives, establish the College’s most substantial endowment ever, and set the stage for a $1 billion endowment drive.”

In response to Soros’ donation, Bard said it has raised an additional $250 million for its endowment, and is seeking to raise another $250 million over the next five years.

Bard College President Leon Botstein said that “this is the most historic moment since the college’s founding in 1860.”

“When this endowment drive is complete, Bard will have a $1 billion endowment, which will ensure its pioneering mission and its academic excellence for the future.” Botstein continued.

“Bard has played an innovative and progressive role in American education without any historical wealth; it will continue to do so with this new and highly competitive endowment, to ensure equity in financial aid, reform the relationship between higher education and secondary education, promote international education, and defend the arts, the humanities and basic science as the essence of the liberal arts,” Botstein added.

In Bard’s announcement, the university also pointed out that it is one of the founding partners of “the new Open Society University Network,” in partnership with Soros’ Open Society Foundations.

“Bard has had an outsized impact, setting the standard in liberal arts education in prisons, in high school age students, and in the arts and in its international work,” Soros said in the university’s announcement.

Soros is infamous for pushing left-wing causes. The billionaire has funded the Black Lives Matter movement, and also backs Media Matters, a so-called “watchdog” group that spends most of its energy trying to eliminate conservatives from the media.

