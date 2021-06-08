Apple Continues to Change Its Features to Please Communist China

Apple announced the launch of its new iCloud+ services at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) recently. One feature, called “Private Relay,” allows users to mask their browsing activity and identity similar to a virtual private network, but this feature will not be offered in China due to the country’s laws surrounding VPNs.

CNBC reports that tech giant Apple recently announced a new service called iCloud+ at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The new service offers a number of features to users focused on protecting user privacy, like the “Private Relay” feature.

With the new Private Relay feature, when users browse the internet using Apple’s Safari browser their data is sent through two separate servers in order to mask the user’s identity and what sites they are browsing. This means that even Apple or the user’s ISP will not be able to see their data

This works similarly to a Virtual Private Network (VPN) where users can route their internet traffic through a server located somewhere else in the world in order to mask their identity and browsing activity. China’s famous “Great Firewall” allows authorities to block websites from being accessed within China including Google and Facebook, but many Chinese users utilize VPNs to bypass these restrictions.

An Apple spokesperson told CNBC that Private Relay will not be available n China and some other countries such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Belarus, and Uganda. Apple stated that the feature could not be offered in these countries due to local laws.

In China, it is illegal to use unauthorized VPNs to access blocked websites and while Apple’s Private Relay is not a VPN, it operates in a similar manner. In 2017, Apple removed a number of VPN services from its China App Store to comply with local regulations.

This is just the latest in a long line of product changes Apple has made as it kowtows to communist Chain to maintain access to a profitable market.

