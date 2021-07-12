Amazon Suffers Global Outage a Week After Bezos’ Departure

Just one week after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stepped down as CEO, e-commerce giant Amazon suffered a major global outage.

Reuters reports that Amazon stated Monday that its online store has returned to normal service following a global outage that disrupted shopping on its site across various countries. According to the outage monitoring website Downdetector, Amazon’s website was disrupted for almost two hours and at the peak of disruption, more than 38,000 users reported indicated issues with the site.

“Some customers may have temporarily experienced issues while shopping. We have resolved the issue, and everything is now running smoothly,” an Amazon spokesperson said. The spokesperson declined to comment on the reason for the outage.

The Amazon Help Twitter account responded to frustrated customers unable to use the website. “Apologies for the hassle there. We are aware of the issue and our team is working on it. Appreciate your cooperation here,” the Amazon Help account responded to one user.

Responding to another user, the account stated: “We have escalated the concern on priority, we do not have specific time on the same. We assure you to get it back to normal soon.”

kinda weird…. Amazon and AWS are both down hard… — BU_Mandelbrot (@BuMandelbrot) July 12, 2021

Wow, #amazon is down in Canada and the U.S. I hope they're not using AWS LOL — Paul Kaliciak (@paulkaliciak) July 12, 2021

Amazon thank you for being down cause I was about to make decisions😂 — Tai⁷🍊 (@talkabouttai) July 12, 2021

This disruption of Amazon’s services comes just one week after Jeff Bezos, who served as the CEO of Amazon since he founded the company 27 years ago on July 5, 1994, officially stepped down from his role.

Amazon dominates the online commerce sector in the United States and parts of Europe and has served as the backbone of much of the modern web thanks to Amazon Web Services. Bezos’ successor, Andy Jassy, joined Amazon after graduating from Harvard Business School in 1997 and has led AWS since the team was founded in 2003.

Jassy was named the CEO of Amazon Web Services in 2016. At the end of 2020, AWS controlled around a third of the total cloud computing market, according to Synergy Research.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com