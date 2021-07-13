Arizona Candidate Blake Masters: Regulate Tech Companies Like Public Utilities, Ban Targeted Ads

Thiel Foundation president Blake Masters, who recently announced he is contesting the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Arizona in a bid to oust Democrat Mark Kelly, joined Alex Marlow on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily this morning. Masters shared his opinion on the Big Tech Masters of the Universe, saying: “Just like the phone company can’t kick you and I off for having a conversation about conservative politics, Twitter shouldn’t be able to kick off Trump supporters for supporting Trump or for saying right-wing things.”

The candidate and venture capitalist, who has a long background in Silicon Valley working with prominent tech conservative and early Trump supporter Peter Thiel, laid out his vision for regulating Big Tech companies and preventing censorship.

Masters said that Senators should support efforts to treat large tech companies like public utilities, which are not allowed to deny service to customers for any reason they like.

“Just like the phone company can’t kick you and I off for having a conversation about conservative politics, Twitter probably shouldn’t be able to kick off Trump supporters for supporting Trump or for saying some right-wing things.”

“I think we’ve got to go further than that though…we need to use antitrust, and it may be an awkward fit because these laws are a hundred years old. They’re written to break up anti-competitive railroads and telegraph operators and stuff like that. So where they need to be modernized, let’s modernize them to do that. You’re gonna need young people who get it in the Senate and in the house to rewrite the laws that we need for the 21st century. I think we’ve got to get serious about breaking big tech up.”

“And the last thing I’ll say about this — it’s sort of the nuclear option — but I’m becoming increasingly convinced this necessary is to ban targeted advertising. It is unclear to me that these companies, business models, the unique innovation that allows them to extract such monopoly profits is the specific ability to target their user because they have with advertising because they have so much data on these users.”

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.