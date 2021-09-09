California Senate Passes Bill Giving Amazon Warehouse Workers the Power to Fight Productivity Metrics

The California Senate voted this week to regulate warehouse performance metrics, approving legislation that will require companies such as e-commerce giant Amazon to disclose productivity quotas at its warehouses. The bill would prohibit any quotas that prevent workers from taking state-mandated breaks or using the bathroom.

One of the main goals of the bill is to reduce the currently high injury rates at Amazon fulfillment centers across the state of California. Many of the injuries appear to be related to Amazon’s closely monitored productivity goals. The bill still has to face a final “concurrence” vote in Assembly, which is usually just a procedural step before the bill is passed to the office of California Governor Gavin Newsom for final approval.

Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego), the author of the bill, commented: “Today’s vote is a step forward in our efforts to empower warehouse workers to have a voice in their workplace, even when their supervisor is an algorithm.”

The bill will require warehouse employers like Amazon to disclose productivity quotas for workers and would prohibit any quotas that prevent workers from taking state-mandated breaks or using the bathroom.

Sheheryar Kaoosji, executive director of the Warehouse Worker Resource Center, commented: “We gave up a good amount to get moderates to agree this was something we would all need. We think it’s a really good bill, but injury rates indicate that there’s a lot we need to do to protect workers. This is a good first step, but we won’t rest until warehouses are much, much safer.”

