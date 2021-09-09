Space Insult Race: Amazon FCC Filing Calls Elon Musk a Hypocrite Who Believes ‘Rules Are for Other People’

Amazon claimed in a recent filing with the FCC that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is a hypocrite who disregards government regulations as an ongoing rivalry over satellite launches continues to heat up.

The Daily Mail reports that in a recent filing with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), e-commerce giant Amazon has taken issue with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. The company alleged in a harshly worded filing that Musk is ignoring a number of government-imposed rules, including multiple Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requirements.

Amazon wrote in the filing:

Whether it is launching satellites with unlicensed antennas, launching rockets without approval, building an unapproved launch tower, or re-opening a factory in violation of a shelter-in-place order, the conduct of SpaceX and other Musk-led companies makes their view plain: rules are for other people, and those who insist upon or even simply request compliance are deserving of derision and ad hominem attacks. If the FCC regulated hypocrisy, SpaceX would be keeping the commission very busy.

Breitbart News previously reported that Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin filed a complaint with the U.S. Court of Federal Claims over NASA’s handling of the Human Landing System program. Now, Amazon has urged the FCC to dismiss recently submitted plans by SpaceX to launch a number of satellites to power its internet service Starlink.

Currently, Starlink has around 1,740 low earth orbit satellites which serve around 90,000 customers. SpaceX is preparing to launch 30,000 more second-generation satellites to improve Starlink and as a result, has to inform the FCC exactly where they’ll be positioned around the globe. Amazon alleges that SpaceX is now asking the FCC to approve two completely separate orbital configurations.

Mariah Dodson Shuman, corporate counsel for Amazon subsidiary Kuiper Systems, stated: “SpaceX’s novel approach of applying for two mutually exclusive configurations is at odds with both the Commission’s rules and public policy and we urge the Commission to dismiss this amendment.”

Shuman alleges that dealing with two separate satellite configurations “doubles the technical effort” faced by other operators such as Amazon’s Kuiper System which has not yet launched any satellites of its own. Other parties must review “interference and orbital debris concerns” caused by the two SpaceX satellite configurations.

Last week, SpaceX accused Amazon in its own filing with the FCC of attempting to delay SpaceX’s plan. SpaceX stated: While SpaceX has proceeded to deploy more than 1,700 satellites, Amazon has yet to even attempt to address the radio frequency interference and orbital debris issues that must be resolved before the company can deploy its own constellation.

