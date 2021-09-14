Apple Issues Emergency Security Fix for iPhones and iPads – Here Is How to Install It

Tech giant Apple has issued an emergency software patch to block “zero-click” spyware that could affect iOS devices. Here’s how to update your iPhone or iPad.

BBC News reports that Apple has released a software patch for iOS devices to protect users from “zero-click” spyware discovered by independent researchers. The exploit allowed hackers to access devices using Apple’s iMessage service even if users did not click on a link or file sent to them.

Apple has announced an emergency security update in response to a “maliciously crafted” PDF file. The University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab first highlighted the issue and previously found evidence of zero-click spyware but researcher Bill Marczak stated that “this is the first one where the exploit has been captured so we can find out how it works.”

The researcher stated that the vulnerability affected all iOS devices including iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches. Citizen Lab stated that the security issue was exploited as part of a plan to place spyware on a Saudi activist’s iPhone and that it believed that the Israeli hacking firm NSO Group was likely behind the attack.

Speaking to Reuters, NSO did not confirm or deny that it was responsible for the spyware saying that it would “continue to provide intelligence and law enforcement agencies around the world with life-saving technologies to fight terror and crime.”

You should install the update immediately to protect your device. To do so, follow the steps below:

To update your iOS device to the latest iOS 14.8 version, open the Settings app on your device, then scroll down to the menu item called “General:”

Click “General” and on the next screen select “Software Update:”

Your device will then search for the latest iOS version and give you the option to download and install it. Select this item, enter your iOS passcode, and your iPhone will automatically install the latest version of iOS.

