A Second Former Facebook Employee Says She Is Willing to Testify About ‘Potential Criminal Violations’

Business Insider reports that Sophie Zhang, a former Facebook data scientist who publicly criticized the company in September 2020 after being fired, recently stated that she is ready to testify before Congress. Zhang further stated that she has provided a U.S. law enforcement agency with “detailed documentation regarding potential criminal violations.”

I provided detailed documentation regarding potential criminal violations to a U.S. law enforcement agency. My understanding is that the investigation is still ongoing. I just didn't choose to blast it across the front pages. Why does that make me less of a whistleblower? https://t.co/tizQwetrsN — Sophie Zhang（张学菲） (@szhang_ds) October 10, 2021

Zhang was asked by CNN which agency she provided the documents to, but did not respond. In another Tweet, Zhang stated: “If Congress wishes for me to testify, I will fulfill my civic duty, as I’ve publicly stated for the past half year.”

If Congress wishes for me to testify, I will fulfill my civic duty, as I've publicly stated for the past half year. Last year, I testified privately before a European Parliamentary committee though I was avoiding press. My duty to democracy comes first.https://t.co/F0BAlzw5oh — Sophie Zhang（张学菲） (@szhang_ds) October 12, 2021

Zhang was fired from Facebook in August 2020 and posted a 7,800-word memo before she left that detailed how she believes that Facebook is allowing authoritarian governments around the world to manipulate the platform. In the memo, Zhang wrote: ” I have blood on my hands.” Zhang wrote that she was officially fired from Facebook for “poor performance.”

In a statement to Business Insider, Facebook said:

We have invested $13 billion in the safety and security of our platform and have 40,000 people who review content in 50 different languages working in 20 locations all across the world to support our community. We have also taken down over 150 networks seeking to manipulate public debate since 2017, and they have originated in over 50 countries, with the majority coming from or focused outside of the US. Our track record shows that we crack down on abuse abroad with the same intensity that we apply in the US. As a platform used by so many around the world, we know people feel passionately about our products and with this impact comes scrutiny and responsibility. So while we think it’s critical that we’re held to account, we also think it’s important to add context about the work that different teams do and respond when the work of thousands of people at Facebook is being mischaracterized.

