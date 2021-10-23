Twitter Locks Out Rep. Jim Banks After Saying ‘First Female Four-Star Officer Gets Taken by a Man’

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 21: Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) speaks at a news conference on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to reject two of Leader McCarthy’s selected members from serving on the committee investigating the January 6th riots on July 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. Speaker Pelosi announced she would …
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Alana Mastrangelo

Twitter has reportedly locked Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) out of his account after he commented that the “title of first female four-star officer gets taken by a man” in reaction to transgender assistant secretary of health for the HHS Rachel Levine being sworn in as a four-star admiral.

The Biden administration’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Tuesday that Levine had been named the first openly transgender four-star officer across any of the eight uniformed services of the United States.

The HHS referred to Levine, a biological male, as its “first-ever female four-star admiral” in a press release on Tuesday.

Rachel Levine, nominated to be an assistant secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services, testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP)

Rachel Levine. (Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP).

“Admiral Levine now serves as the highest ranking official in the USPHS Commissioned Corps and its first-ever female four-star admiral,” the HHS said.

Banks reacted to the news in a tweet, in which he wrote, “The title of first female four-star officer gets taken by a man.”

Now, the congressman has been locked out of his Twitter account. The Daily Signal reporter Mary Margaret Olohan shared a purported screenshot of the message Twitter sent to Banks, notifying him that he was locked out of his account for “Violating our rules against hateful conduct.”

“You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease,” the screenshot read.

Olohan explained that Banks “will be locked out of his account until he deletes the tweet” in which he called the biological male “a man.”

Banks took to his personal Twitter account to issue a statement reacting to the censorship, in which he said, “My tweet was a statement of fact.”

“Big Tech doesn’t have to agree with me, but they shouldn’t be able to cancel me,” the representative continued. “If they silence me, they will silence you. We can’t allow Big Tech to prevent us from telling the truth.”

“When Republicans take back the House next year, we must restore honesty to our public forums and hold Big Tech accountable,” Banks added.

In 2018, Twitter updated its “hateful conduct” policy by banning its users from “misgendering” or “deadnaming” transgender users in an effort to stem what the social media platform called “anti-trans abuse.”

