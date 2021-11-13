The Icelandverse: Iceland Parodies Facebook’s Metaverse in Tourism Ad

The country of Iceland recently parodied Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse announcement in an ad for the country’s tourism services. Facebook’s dreams of separating itself from numerous scandals with a name change continue to be dashed.

In a recent advertisement featuring a Mark Zuckerberg lookalike, a copycat set, and a ton of sunscreen, the tourism board of Iceland parodied the recent metaverse announcement by Facebook.

Some said an open-world experience this immersive wasn’t possible. But it’s already here. And you don’t even need silly VR headsets. Introducing, ✨Icelandverse✨#icelandverse pic.twitter.com/b1cf1REKl9 — Inspired by Iceland (@iceland) November 11, 2021

In the ad, a Mark Zuckerberg lookalike named “Zack Mossbergsson” says, “Hi, and welcome to this very natural set,” gesturing to the room around him that bears a striking resemblance to the fake home set used in Facebook’s metaverse announcement.

The Zuckerberg lookalike continues, “Today I want to talk about a revolutionary approach in how to connect our world without being super weird. Some said it’s not possible, some said it’s out of reach, to them we say its already here… seriously look, it’s already here,” The Zuckerberg lookalike says while gesturing out his window to the snowy landscape of Iceland.

The lookalike continues to introduce this new experience, saying: “And what do we call this not so new chapter in human connectivity? The Icelandverse.”

Later in the advertisement, the Zuckerberg lookalike appears bedside a hot spring wearing shorts with his face caked in sunscreen, as Zuckerberg was spotted wearing while surfing on holiday. “It’s completely immersive,” the lookalike says “with water… that’s wet,” as he reaches into the spring and splashes water around.

“With humans to connect with,” he says turning towards another woman caked in sunscreen. “You’re human, right?” he asks, to which she nods. He adds: “In the Icelandverse, there’s real moss that you can… look at, please don’t touch, it’s very delicate.”

Watch the full ad which lampoons Zuckerberg, Facebook, and the metaverse on the Inspired by Iceland Twitter page here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com