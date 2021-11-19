Social Media Flooded with Memes Celebrating Kyle Rittenhouse Acquittal

Following the recent ruling in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial which found him not guilty on all charges, users across social media shared memes celebrating the ruling.

Breitbart News recently reported that the Kyle Rittenhouse trial has come to a close with Rittenhouse found not guilty of all charges. Breitbart News wrote:

A jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin, found 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of all charges on Friday. The jury had deliberated since Tuesday morning. Rittenhouse was visibly moved by the announcement of the verdict. Rittenhouse had faced two charges of murder, one charge of attempted murder, and two charges of reckless endangerment relating to a melée near midnight on August 25, 2020, during Black Lives Matter riots in the small Midwestern city. … Corporate media and Democratic politicians such as then-candidate Joe Biden called Rittenhouse a “white supremacist” and described the violence as if he had set out to kill peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters. The prosecution in the trial called Rittenhouse an “active shooter” and argued that the mob, full of “heroes,” had been “entirely reasonable” to chase him. The defense argued that Rittenhouse had acted in self-defense, in reasonable fear of imminent death or grievous bodily harm.

As the news of Rittenhouse’s innocence was announced, users across social media shared memes reacting to the ruling.

Not Guilty Free as Fuck pic.twitter.com/Wnds9tS9Ac — john (@johnhackerla) November 19, 2021

Yup. Kiss his eggroll haters 😂 pic.twitter.com/nA5I27J7qG — Steve Inman (@SteveInmanUIC) November 19, 2021

“you come to me on this, international mens day, and ask me to convict kyle rittenhouse?” pic.twitter.com/xFk7YPB8hr — bronze age zoidberg (@uncledoomer) November 19, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse's legal team, turning their attention to the corrupt, smear merchants in the media: pic.twitter.com/boyrmpDEJ7 — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) November 19, 2021

The most accurate distillation of the Kyle Rittenhouse debacle I’ve seen to date. #KyleRittenhouse pic.twitter.com/QSnfiwOZLg — 🏳️‍🌈 (@CasuallyGreg) November 13, 2021

Read more about the Rittenhouse verdict at Breitbart News here.

