Facebook Asks Users to Send in Their Nude Pictures (Again)

Facebook (now known as Meta) has reportedly co-developed a platform that asks people to submit their nude photographs and videos to prevent them from being used as “revenge porn” across Facebook’s platforms. Mark Zuckerberg and the Masters of the Universe expect users to fully trust them not only with every private detail of their life, but also with their nude bodies.

NBC News reports that Facebook (now known as Meta) recently co-developed a platform that asks users to send in their intimate photos and videos to prevent them from being used as “revenge porn” across Facebook-owned platforms. Facebook attempted to implement a similar system back in 2018.

In a blog post, Facebook stated that the tool is for “adults over 18 years old who think an intimate image of them may be shared, or has already been shared, without their consent.” The platform was developed by the UK Revenge Porn Helpline and 50 other NGOs aiming to put a stop to the sharing of “revenge porn,” online.

Users worried about having their nude photos shared online are asked to submit their photos or videos to a hash-tagging database through the StopNCII.org (Stop Non-Consensual Intimate Images) website.

A type of hash or “digital fingerprints” are then assigned to the photos and videos and can be used to instantly detect and prevent attempts to upload them online by those attempting to share them.

Facebook says that the system had been developed “with privacy and security at every step.” The company claims that only the hashtags are being shared with StopNCII.org and the tech firms taking part in the project. The companies claim that the explicit images and clips never leave the user’s device and remain “securely in the possession of the owner.”

Revenge Porn Helpline manager Sophie Mortimer stated that the new tool represents “a sea-change in the way those affected by intimate image abuse can protect themselves.”

Read more at NBC News here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com