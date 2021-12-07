Holiday Bonus: Better.com CEO Vishal Garg Fires 900+ Employees over Zoom

Vishal Garg, the CEO of digital mortgage company Better.com, recently fired more than 900 employees via a single Zoom meeting last week, which is about 15 percent of the company’s workforce. Garg later accused “at least 250” staffers of working just two hours a day.

Business Insider reports that Vishal Garg, the founder and CEO of digital mortgage company Better.com, laid off more than 900 people over Zoom last week. Garg accused “at least 250” of the fired staffers of stealing from the company by working just two hours a day.

Watch the Betterdotcom CEO firing 15% of his employees during a Zoom call! pic.twitter.com/3TEyd3SGVm — The Financer (@TheFinancer) December 6, 2021

According to a post on a site called Blind viewed by Fortune, Garg wrote: “You guys know that at least 250 of the people terminated were working an average of 2 hours a day while clocking in 8 hours+ a day in the payroll system? They were stealing from you and stealing from our customers who pay the bills that pay our bills. Get educated.”

Garg has confirmed that he was behind the Blind message, adding: “I think they could have been phrased differently, but honestly the sentiment is there.” Shortly after firing over 900 employees, Garg addressed the company in a live stream in which he laid out a vision of what he referred to as “Better2.0,” with a “leaner, meaner, hungrier workforce.”

Garg stated that he wanted to grow Better Real Estate 10 to 100 times larger than it currently is. He warned that workers could expect stricter deadlines and more attentive management also. “If you felt in the past that people weren’t looking — well, everyone is looking now,” Garg said.

Garg told Fortune in an interview that terminated employees who felt they “actually had great performance,” should reach out to the company as the majority of firings were done on a performance basis.

Read more at Business Insider here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com