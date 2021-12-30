New York City Purchases 184 Electric Ford Mustangs for NYPD

New York City is moving towards the use of electric vehicles with the announcement that it is adding 184 Ford Mustang Mach-E Electric SUVs to its vehicle fleet and approving the option to purchase 250 Tesla Model 3 electric sedans. The majority of the vehicles will be assigned to the NYPD and various emergency service departments.

The majority of the vehicles will be assigned to the NYPD and various emergency service departments. The city has approved the option to purchase up to 250 Model 3 Tesla sedans which will reportedly be used as police patrol cars by the NYPD. This does not mean the Teslas have been purchased, just that the city can purchase them at any point in the next five years.

The purchase of the electric vehicles appears to be part of a $420 million investment to “drastically cut citywide climate emissions and advance carbon neutrality,” announced by Mayor Bill de Blasio earlier this month. One element of the plan is to purchase “over 1,250 electric vehicles,” in 2022.

New York City has a fleet of around 30,000 vehicles, with most being used by the NYPD. In the announcement of its purchase of 184 Mustang Mach-E SUVs, New York City officials stated:

Today the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) announced that it is placing an order for 184 all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E Sport Crossover Utility Vehicles for law enforcement and emergency response use. The new electric crossovers, purchased as part of the City’s largest electric vehicle (EV) purchase to date, are slated for use by the New York Police Department (NYPD), the New York City Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Correction, the Department of Parks and Recreation, the Department of Environmental Protection, NYC Emergency Management, DCAS Police, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The new electric vehicles will replace gas-powered vehicles currently in the City fleet. The new all-electric crossovers will be received by the City by June 30, 2022.

