Facebook Blacklists Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene Following Twitter Ban

Facebook has suspended the page of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), an action that came fast on the heels of Twitter permanently banning the Republican congresswoman’s account.

Rep. Greene decried Facebook’s actions in a post on Gab.com, the free speech friendly social network, accusing them of censoring her for critical commentary on the Vaccine Averse Reactions System (VAERS), the official system for reporting negative vaccine side-effects to the government.

“This is beyond censorship of speech,” said Rep. Greene. “I’m an elected Member of Congress representing over 700,000 US tax paying citizens and I represent their voices, values, defend their freedoms, and protect the Constitution.”

“But apparently they too think the CDC managed #VAERS system on our own government websites are misinformation. And to date there has been ZERO investigation into reported Covid deaths from government mandated #covid vaccines.”

“Who appointed Twitter and Facebook to be the authorities of information and misinformation? When Big Tech decides what political speech of elected Members is accepted and what’s not then they are working against our government and against the interest of our people.”

In the Facebook post that resulted in her suspension, Rep. Greene drew attention to the radical changes that have occurred across society since 2020.

“After 2020, we crossed into a new time dating method. BC and AC. Before Covid. After Covid,” Greene wrote. “We are moving into the third year AC.”

Rep. Greene is one of the most popular Republican members of Congress on social media, with hundreds of thousands of followers across multiple platforms. Prior to her ban from Twitter, she had nearly half a million followers on the platform, one of the largest of any Republican representative.

Breitbart News has reached out to Facebook for comment.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.