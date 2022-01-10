Facebook’s Head of Communications Joins Parade of Execs Jumping Ship

Facebook (now known as Meta) recently lost its head of communications, just the latest in a growing parade of top executives fleeing the company for calmer waters in the wake of a scandal-plagued 2021.

The Wall Street Journal reports that John Pinette, Facebook’s head of communications, announced his departure from the firm to employees last week. Pinette has managed Facebook’s external communications efforts since 2019. Pinette’s position put him on the hot seat as the company faced scandal after scandal in recent years.

Before arriving at Facebook, Pinette managed the business and philanthropic dealings of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. Pinette also managed the communication division of Google in Asia and previously advised Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

In a post, Pinette informed fellow Facebook employees of his departure, stating: “Today will be my last day at Meta. I know the team will continue to thrive as you do some of the most important—and most difficult—work in Communications.”

Pinette is one of many Facebook executives to leave the company in recent months. In February of 2021, Deborah Liu, formerly the head of Facebook Marketplace, left the company to become the CEO of Ancestry.com. David Fischer, who acted as Facebook’s chief revenue officer, announced that he was leaving in March, and Kevin Weil who co-founded Facebook’s Novi cryptocurrency division also revealed that he was leaving the company.

In June, Facebook’s former ads chief Carolyn Everson announced that she would be leaving the company and later joined the grocery delivery app Instacart. Taking over as Instacart CEO is Fidji Simo, who left his position as the head of the Facebook app to join the delivery upstart.

In August, Mark D’Arcy stepped down from his role at Facebook as chief creative officer. In September, technology chief Mike Schroepfer announced his plans to leave. And in November, David Marcus, the head of cryptocurrency plans, announced that he would also be leaving.

Read more at the Wall Street Journal here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com