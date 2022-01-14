Facebook Facing $3.2 Billion Class Action Lawsuit over Treatment of UK Users

Facebook (now called Meta) is facing a $3.2 billion lawsuit over the alleged exploitation of its UK users. One expert involved in the lawsuit said: “They are exploiting users by taking their personal data without properly compensating them for taking that data. I don’t think the users are entirely clear when they click on the terms and conditions how unfair that deal is.”

Engadget reports that Facebook (now Meta) is facing a major court case as a legal expert has begun work with a litigation firm to sue the company on behalf of 44 million Facebook users in the United Kingdom. The class-action lawsuit alleges that UK users had their data exploited in violation of competition laws.

The lawsuit is seeking £2.3 billion ($3.2 billion) in damages for UK Facebook users. The suit was filed by Dr. Liza Lovdahl Gormsen who specialized in competition law. The law firm Innsworth which takes on cases in exchange for a share of damages won is funding the case.

The lawsuit alleges that although users do not pay to use Facebook, the information that they provide the social media platform with is valuable. Lovdahl Gormsen said in a statement: “They are exploiting users by taking their personal data without properly compensating them for taking that data. I don’t think the users are entirely clear when they click on the terms and conditions how unfair that deal is.”

Gormsen added that Facebook has become “the sole social network in the UK where you could be sure to connect with friends and family in one place.” The lawsuit further notes that Facebook extensively tracks its user across the entire internet, via the Facebook Pixel which Breitbart News has previously reported on.

“It abused its market dominance to impose unfair terms and conditions on ordinary Britons giving it the power to exploit their personal data,” Lovdahl Gormsen stated.

The lawsuit is covering a period from October 2015 to December 31, 2019. The lawsuit is an “opt-out” class action lawsuit meaning that users will not need to provide any form of consent in order to receive damage from the case, unless they choose to opt-out.

A spokesperson for Facebook told the Guardian: “People access our service for free. They choose our services because we deliver value for them and they have meaningful control of what information they share on Meta’s platforms and who with. We have invested heavily to create tools that allow them to do so.”

