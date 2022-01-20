Welcome to the Takeover: Amazon to Open First Retail Clothing Store

E-commerce giant Amazon is reportedly opening its first-ever brick and mortar clothing store called Amazon Style. The first location will open in Los Angeles later this year, although an exact date hasn’t been specified.

Engadget reports that tech giant Amazon is launching its first-ever Amazon Style physical clothing store. The company has previously opened multiple grocery stores which offer a checkout-less shopping experience in which customers pick items off shelves, place them in their basket, and leave with their account being automatically charged upon exit.

Now the company is expanding the types of physical products that it sells with the launch of its first-ever fashion store. The e-commerce giant promises to offer brands that consumers “know and love,” and give customers access to an app that allows them to choose an item, size, and color and send it directly to a fitting room or the store’s pickup counter for purchase.

The first Amazon Style store will be opened at The Americana at Brand in Los Angeles “later this year,” according to the company. The online juggernaut plans to offer “hundreds of brands” chosen by fashion creators and “feedback provided by millions of customers shopping on Amazon.com.” The company did not specify which brands it will be offering but the online store currently carries products from designers such as Oscar de la Renta, Altuzarra, and La Perla.

The stores will offer double the number of styles offered by traditional stores and will allow customers to scan a QR code of a piece of clothing in the Amazon Shopping app to see sizes, colors, customer ratings, and various other details about the product. Amazon is also using an AI algorithm to recommend products to customers based on other items they have picked.

