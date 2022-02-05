GiveSendGo Hosts Freedom Convoy Trucker Fundraiser: $1.4M Raised Despite Cyberattacks

Christian-owned funding platform GiveSendGo is hosting a new fundraiser for the Canada Freedom Convoy after its initial fundraiser was shut down by far-left funding platform GoFundMe.

GiveSendGo is currently difficult to access, struggling under increased traffic and cyberattacks from left-wing activists.

The company says it is facing attacks from bots and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), a technique used by cybercriminals to take a website offline by overloading it with artificial traffic.

Despite this, the GiveSendGo fundraiser is gaining momentum, with over $1.4 million pledged to the truckers on the platform as of 6:30 p.m. ET.

The fundraiser, which was set up by Freedom Convoy organizers after GoFundMe froze its funds, can be accessed here.

We have been under heavy DDOS and bot attacks. In spite of all of this we still have managed to raise funds 5X faster than the gfm did. GFM raised 10mil in 3 weeks. GSG campaign has already raised over 1.1mil in just over 12 hours! — GiveSendGo (@GiveSendGo) February 5, 2022

GoFundMe released $1 million in donations to the truckers, but after the truckers’ protest gained momentum, froze approximately $9m in further donations that was destined for the truckers.

After initially saying it would redirect the funds to charities selected by the Freedom Convoy and “verified by GoFundMe,” the platform said it would issue refunds to all donors within 7-10 days.

This is not the first time that GiveSendGo has stepped in after GoFundMe censored a conservative cause.

In the wake of the Kenosha riots, GoFundMe, which hosted a fundraiser for the violent, far-left CHAZ occupation in Seattle, and for convicted rioters and cop-assaulters, shut down a legal fundraiser for Kyle Rittenhouse.

FLASHBACK: GoFundMe supported Antifa-occupied CHAZ even after people were murdered https://t.co/KEK21gl5ey — Truckistan Amb. Poso 🏁 (@JackPosobiec) February 5, 2022

GiveSendGo quickly stepped in, hosting its own fundraiser for Rittenhouse. Supporters of the Kenosha teenager used the platform to raise over $600,000 for his legal fund.

Then, as now, GiveSendGo was targeted by left-wing cybercriminals, who the media characterized as “transparency activists.” Despite these cyberattacks, the money still reached Rittenhouse’s legal defense fund. Rittenhouse has since been cleared of all charges.

