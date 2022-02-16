‘Metamates:’ Zuckerberg Introduces Bizarre Moniker for Facebook Employees

Mark Zuckerberg recently informed employees at Facebook that they should use the bizarre new name “metamates” going forward. According to the social media Masters of the Universe, employees should rank their own interests last using the corporate catchphrase “Meta, Metamates, me.”

Gizmodo reports that during a recent virtual all-hands meeting, Facebook (now Meta) CEO Mark Zuckerberg listed a number of corporate values that the recently rebranded company will be adopting. Zuckerberg introduced a new catchphrase for employees, “Meta, Metamates, me.”

The catchphrase is designed to designate the order of importance that Facebook employees should rank their own needs and interests on against those of their colleagues and the company. According to Zuckerberg, “metamates” should rank the company most important, fellow “metamates” next, and then if there’s time left over, individual employees can consider their own wellbeing last.

Zuckerberg’s Metamates are also instructed to “move fast together,” and “build awesome things.” The company’s values statement now includes a “focus on long term impact.” Facebook’s corporate value was previously “be open,” this has now been updated to “live in the future” and the previous instructions to “be direct and respect your colleagues” has been updated to “be open.”

Zuckerberg also warned employees that staff should not “nice ourselves to death.” Andrew “Boz” Bosworth, Facebook’s current vice president of augmented and virtual reality who is set to be promoted to chief technical officer, commented that the term metamates was an original invention of the cognitive scientist, physicist, and author Douglas Hofstadter who an employee emailed for ideas.

Bosworth added that the new employee name and slogan was based on the Navy adage of “ship, shipmates, self.” Zuckerberg posted his explanation of the new corporate values on Facebook, stating that the metamate language is about collective responsibility.

Meta, Metamates, Me is about being good stewards of our company and mission. It’s about the sense of responsibility we have for our collective success and to each other as teammates. It’s about taking care of our company and each other.

Read more at Gizmodo here.

