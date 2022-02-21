Facebook Drops ‘Hate Speech’ Suspension for OH GOP Candidate Josh Mandel After Breitbart Inquiry

Facebook suspended Ohio senate candidate Josh Mandel for 24 hours after he posted an image that read, “Veterans Before Illegals,” which the social media Masters of the Universe labeled “hate speech” and a violation of the company’s “community standards.” Facebook rescinded the ban and apologized to Mandel shortly after Breitbart News requested comment on the matter.

“Facebook’s Ministry of Truth suspended me for saying we should put American military veterans ahead of illegal immigrants,” the senate candidate announced on Twitter on Monday.

“These ungrateful elites have no appreciation that their freedom exists ONLY because American servicemen stand watch in dark places across the globe,” Mandel added.

Facebook’s Ministry of Truth suspended me for saying we should put American military veterans ahead of illegal immigrants. These ungrateful elites have no appreciation that their freedom exists ONLY because American servicemen stand watch in dark places across the globe. pic.twitter.com/6zG0ubtqf1 — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) February 21, 2022

In his post, Mandel included an image of a screenshot of the notice he received from Facebook, which read, “You can’t post or comment for 24 hours,” because, “you previously posted something that didn’t follow our Community Standards.”

“This post goes against our standards on hate speech, so only you can see it,” the message from Facebook added. “Repeatedly violating our Community Standards can cause further account restrictions.”

The image Mandel posted, which was deemed “hate speech” by Facebook simply read, “Veterans Before Illegals.”

Mandel told Breitbart News: “As a Marine vet who served in Iraq and served honor guard at multiple Marine funerals, I find this action from Facebook as both sad and un-American.”

“Silicon Valley seems to be full of ungrateful elites who have no appreciation that their freedom exists only because American servicemen stand watch in dark places throughout the globe,” Mandel added.

Facebook rescinded the suspension and apologized to Mandel shortly after Breitbart News requested comment from the social media platform, and after Mandel appealed the suspension.

Facebook claimed that the decision to suspend Mandel’s account was made in error.

“We’re sorry we got this wrong. We reviewed your post and it does follow our Community Standards,” read a message from Facebook to Mandel, after the senate candidate appealed the suspension.

Facebook did not immediately respond to Breitbart News’ request for comment.

