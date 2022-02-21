Twitter Suspends Hundreds of Chinese Propaganda Accounts Promoting Genocide Games

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 04: Flag bearers Tingyu Gao and Dan Zhao of Team China carry their flag during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images/NBC/BNN Edit
Lucas Nolan

Twitter has reportedly removed hundreds of fake Chinese accounts and bots that were promoting the Genocide Games while sweeping China’s human rights abuses under the rug.

Business Insider reports that Twitter has removed hundreds of fake accounts and bots, many of which were recently included in an investigation by the New York Times and ProPublica into Chinese Olympic propaganda. The investigation found 3,000 “inauthentic-looking Twitter accounts that appeared to be coordinating to promote the Olympics by sharing state media posts with identical comments.”

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal (Google Cloud/YouTube)

Counter-protesters hold up Chinese flags to oppose the protesters gathering in central London to attend a march organised by StandwithHK and D4HK in support of Pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, on August 17, 2019. - Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement faces a major test this weekend as it tries to muster another huge crowd following criticism over a recent violent airport protest and as concerns mount over Beijing's next move. (Photo by Isabel Infantes / AFP) (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images)

Many of these accounts apparently described a positive and idealized view of the Olympic Games while ignoring controversies including human rights abuses in China. A Twitter spokesperson stated that hundreds of accounts were suspended from the platform for violating the “platform manipulation and spam policy,” which prohibits “coordinated activity that attempts to artificially influence conversations through the use of multiple accounts, fake accounts and automation.”

The Twitter spokesperson told Business Insider: “If we have clear evidence of state-backed information operations, our first priority is to enforce our rules and remove accounts engaging in this behavior. When our investigations are complete, we disclose all accounts and content in our information operations archive.”

Breitbart News has previously reported on China’s propaganda army and its impact on Twitter. Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal investigated how Chinese accounts flooded #GenocideGames with pro-China messaging.

One of the only reported accounts that still remains active on the platform, Spicy Panda, took issue with the boycott of the Beijing Olympics in a post on February 9th, stating: “No matter how hard Uncle Liar wields its deceiving propaganda weapon to stain the Olympics, he can not stop the world’s enthusiasm toward #BeijingWinterOlympics.”

Twitter reported in December that it removed a network of 2,048 accounts “that amplified Chinese Communist Party narratives related to the treatment of the Uyghur population in Xinjiang.”

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.