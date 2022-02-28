‘We Need Your Support:’ Ukraine Asks Tim Cook to Block Access to Apple Products in Russia

Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov has contacted Apple CEO Tim Cook asking him to pull all of Apple’s services from Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Business Insider reports that Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov recently sent a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook requesting that Apple cut off its services to Russia. Fedorov, who also acts as Ukraine’s digital minister, published the letter he sent to Cook on Twitter.

I’ve contacted @tim_cook, Apple's CEO, to block the Apple Store for citizens of the Russian Federation, and to support the package of US government sanctions! If you agree to have the president-killer, then you will have to be satisfied with the only available site Russia 24. pic.twitter.com/b5dm78g2vS — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 25, 2022

The letter asked Cooke to help “protect Ukraine” and to”stop supplying Apple services and products to the Russian Federation, including blocking access to the App Store.” Fedorov added: “We need your support — in 2022, modern technology is perhaps the best answer to the tanks, multiple rocket launchers (hrad) and missiles.”

Apple has not responded directly to the letter, but Cook tweeted earlier on Friday that he was “deeply concerned with the situation in Ukraine.” He added: “We’re doing all we can for our teams there and will be supporting local humanitarian efforts. I am thinking of the people who are right now in harm’s way and joining all those calling for peace.”

I am deeply concerned with the situation in Ukraine. We’re doing all we can for our teams there and will be supporting local humanitarian efforts. I am thinking of the people who are right now in harm’s way and joining all those calling for peace. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 25, 2022

YouTube, Google, and Facebook (now known as Meta) have all blocked Russian state media from generating ad revenue from their platforms since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.

Breitbart News has reported that the official Ukrainian Twitter account recently demanded that the platform ban Russia’s account from the platform. “Hey people, let’s demand @Twitter to remove @Russia from here,” said the @Ukraine account. “No place for an aggressor like Russia on Western social media platforms.”

hey people, let’s demand @Twitter to remove @Russia from here no place for an aggressor like Russia on Western social media platforms they should not be allowed to use these platforms to promote their image while brutally killing the Ukrainian people @TwitterSupport — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) February 24, 2022

