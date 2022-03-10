Amazon Shuts Down Shipments, Prime Video Access in Russia

E-commerce and tech giant Amazon has reportedly shut down shipments to Russia and cut off access to its Prime Video service in the country in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Engadget reports that e-commerce and tech giant Amazon has taken a stance against the country of Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Amazon announced recently that it will be suspending shipments of products in Russia and Belarus and will be halting access to its Prime Video streaming service in Russia.

Amazon also doesn’t plan to allow Russian users to purchase its multiplayer video game New World in the country. In a blog post, Amazon stated: “Unlike some other U.S. technology providers, Amazon and AWS have no data centers, infrastructure, or offices in Russia, and we have a long-standing policy of not doing business with the Russian government.”

Amazon has also stated that it will not be accepting new Amazon Web Services (AWS) subscribers in Russia and Belarus. AWS is one of the largest web hosts on the internet.

A number of tech giants have taken action against Russian state media, with multiple platforms banning Russian media across the EU. Facebook (including Instagram), YouTube, and TikTok have completely banned Russian media outlets like Russia Today and Sputnik throughout the European Union.

Breitbart News recently reported that Google blocked the mobile apps of Rusia Today and Sputnik from its Play Store. The move comes shortly after Google’s decision to remove Russian state media from its news-related features.

Breitbart News’ John Nolte recently commented on the trend of banning all Russian products and cutting Russian citizens off from multiple services:

These idiots tried to blacklist Russian novelist Fyodor Dostoevsky, who’s been dead for 140 years! Dostoevsky! One of the greatest novelists in all of history. A flawed man, indeed, but a man who hailed from a Russia no one would recognize today, a novelist who explored the human condition like few others. Because Russian writers in those days were paid by the page, he could certainly be long-winded, but can y’all take a breath now? How does waging McCarthyism on Russian citizens result in anything other than those citizens siding with Putin, who might be a very bad man, but who is not waging war on them? Maybe take a lesson from the one man who actually defeated Russia, Ronald Reagan. He brought that country to its knees and always distinguished between the Russian government and the Russian citizen. You do know you’re pouring out “Russian” vodka while filling your tank with Russian oil, right? The Metropolitan Opera is creating hardcore Putin allies by blacklisting Russian artists. Cats are being blacklisted for the sin of being Russian. Cats! Digital people are being blacklisted. It just goes on and on and on and on and on and on and… Some people are blacklisting themselves.

Read more at Breitbart News here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com