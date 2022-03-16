Former Google Boss and Clinton Lackey Eric Schmidt Pushes Deeper Ties Between Big Tech and Defense Industry

Former Google CEO and noted Clinton lackey Eric Schmidt urged the American tech industry to take a deeper role in national defense.

In an interview with CNBC on Monday, the former tech executive, who developed close links between Google and the U.S. Department of Defense, said the Ukraine war would “solidify” the need for deeper ties.

“The war is going to help solidify the tech companies’ understanding of why national security is important,” Schmidt told CNBC.

“If you believed, falsely, that 10 years ago, that war had been eliminated, that conflict was eliminated, we didn’t need militaries and so forth to protect us, then you would say, ‘Let’s not work with the government, let’s not focus on this stuff.’ And I think we’ve unfortunately and horrifically put that argument to bed. We need a strong national security in our country, and the tech industry needs to support it.”

As Breitbart News has previously reported, Schmidt has longstanding ties to the U.S. defense industry, a relationship he developed as CEO of Google.

In 2016, Obama’s Department of Defense created a “Defense Innovation Board” (DIB), focused on innovation in the defense sector, chaired by Schmidt and including Milo Medvin, who was at that time Google’s head of wireless.

Since leaving Google, Schmidt has put over $60 million behind Rebellion Defense, a new defense startup that is already tied closely to the Biden administration.

Schmidt has previously predicted that the internet is going to split in two, with one internet led by the U.S. and another, separate internet led by China.

“If you look at China, and I was just there, the scale of the companies that are being built, the services being built, the wealth that is being created is phenomenal,” said Schmidt in 2018.

“Chinese Internet is a greater percentage of the GDP of China, which is a big number, than the same percentage of the US, which is also a big number.”

Schmidt held deep ties to Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 campaign for president.

