Elon’s Folly: Former Tesla Owner Has Waited 2 Years for Refund After Returning Car

According to a recent report, one former Tesla Model X owner has been waiting over two years to receive a refund on the vehicle he returned. The customer returned his vehicle under Elon Musk’s seven-day “no questions asked” policy, but has yet to receive a refund. His case against Tesla is currently in arbitration.

CNBC recently told the story of Danny Roman, a business owner who purchased a new Tesla Model X and received it in February 2020. Just three days later, Roman told Tesla that he was returning the vehicle under the company’s seven-day, no-questions-asked return policy, which Tesla CEO Elon Musk had been publicly promoting.

Over two years later, Roman has yet to receive a refund for the car or access to the vehicle, which cost around $116,000 in total. According to records, Tesla picked up his Model X and placed it on a tow truck on March 8, 2020.

Roman expected to receive his refund shortly afterward, but his money was not returned. Roman’s bank advised him to request that Tesla initiate a “stop sale.” But a Tesla sales representative informed him that his refund would be processed soon and not to worry.

But as Roman continued to correspond with Tesla for several weeks, he received a service alert from Tesla telling him to come and collect his vehicle. The alert stated that the car had been repaired and was in a service center in Burbank, California, despite Roman originally purchasing the vehicle in Century City. Roman had neither asked for nor approved any repairs to the vehicle.

Roman stopped making payments on the car for a month as he expected to receive his refund soon, yet shortly after missing a payment, his bank informed him that his credit rating had taken a 30-point hit. When he contacted his bank to discuss the issue, he was informed that Tesla had not issued a stop-sale on the vehicle.

Incredibly, Roman has continued to make payments for the last two years on a vehicle he does not possess, all while awaiting his refund. Roman’s case against the company is currently in arbitration.

Read more at CNBC here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com