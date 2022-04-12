Twitter Censors Jack Posobiec for Calling Disney ‘Groomers’

Conservative pundit Jack Posobiec was briefly suspended by Twitter over the weekend after sharing a link to buy T-shirts identifying Disney as “groomers,” due to the woke entertainment giant’s opposition to Florida’s bill protecting kids from sexual predators and groomers in the education system.

Posobiec shared links to the T-shirts along with a message saying “get it before its banned,” and an image with the Disney logo and a message to boycott groomers.

Twitter proceeded to lock Posobiec out of his account, saying the tweet had broken the platform’s rules against “hateful conduct.”

“You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease,” said the message — without explaining how the image does any of those things.

“Elon Musk recently commented that corporations dictate policy on Twitter through ad dollars,” Posobiec said in a comment to the Post Millennial, “so it comes as no surprise Twitter will censor you for criticizing one of the largest media companies in the world. This is clear retaliation for me leaking the internal employee forums at Disney showing many of their workers support the Florida anti-grooming bill.”

The Daily Beast was also forced to change a headline on one of its articles after it falsely accused Posobiec of promoting violence against Disney.

As Breitbart News’ David Ng has reported, pressured by woke employees, Disney is fighting tooth-and-nail to oppose Florida’s child protection bill.

“Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that,” said Disney in a recent statement. “We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country.”

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.