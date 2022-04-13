Oregon Teacher and Track & Field Coach Arrested on Sexual Abuse, Incest Charges

Oregon substitute teacher Sean Kenneth Fuller was arrested on sexual abuse and incest charges last week. Fuller worked as a substitute teacher and track and field coach at Talent Middle School in the Phoenix Talent School District in southern Oregon.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said Fuller has been indicted on five sex crimes — four counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of incest.

“A grand jury indicted a Talent Middle School substitute teacher and Track & Field coach today on five sex crime charges,” Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday in a Facebook post. “The crimes are unrelated to his position with the school.”

“The suspect, Sean Kenneth Fuller, 44, of Medford has been charged with four counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of incest,” the sheriff’s office added.

Fuller is currently lodged at the Jackson County Jail on $300,000 bail.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office went on to say that “detectives and an officer from the Talent Police Department arrested Fuller at the Talent Middle School on April 6 at around 3:30 p.m.”

“At the present time there is no indication that there are additional victims,” the sheriff’s office added.

The arrest comes just one day before a Florida high school history teacher was arrested for having sexual correspondence with two female students, aged 18 and 14, and allegedly molesting the 14-year-old at the school, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

The PCSO arrested 39-year-old Derek Stribling on Thursday, after receiving word of his sexually explicit messages. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd noted that Stribling is a history teacher, dean of students, basketball coach, and life-management coach at Crossroads Christian School in Lakeland, Florida.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.