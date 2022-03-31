WATCH: High School Runner Viciously Attacked During Race

Shocking viral video from a Florida high school track meet shows the moment an athlete punched his opponent during a relay, knocking him to the ground.

The incident occurred this past Saturday at the Tohopekaliga Tiger Invitational in Kissimmee, Florida, when a runner came up to the race leader from behind and knocked him to the ground. Take a look:

High school track race fight club pic.twitter.com/0nbDRz5Iur — Baseball Fight Club (@mlb_fights) March 29, 2022