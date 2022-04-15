Hackers developed software that could access computer systems used in energy facilities, officials said on Wednesday, but did not specify a hacking organization.

The technology was apparently able to provide hackers “full system access” to the networks used and also “disrupt critical devices or functions,” including road management systems and security systems, the Daily Mail reported.

The alert was from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the National Security Agency (NSA), the Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Energy (DOE).

Authorities warned of possible issues regarding devices from Omron Corp. and Schneider Electric, but did not say in what country the malware was created.

Per the Mail report, “Cybersecurity experts who analyzed the tech said it likely originates from Russia.”

In October, Russian-backed hackers reportedly set their sights on President Joe Biden’s supply chain woes as a chance to further hurt the nation’s economy, according to Microsoft.

“Earlier in the year Biden had met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to plead with him to influence the hackers within his country to stop carrying out attacks on American organizations,” Breitbart News reported at the time, adding that Putin appeared to have ignored the request.

In February, Ukrainian government officials reportedly asked the country’s underground hackers for aid in protecting critical infrastructure and performing cyberattacks and spying operations on Russian troops.

According to the Mail article, “As of Wednesday evening, following news that hackers affiliated with Anonymous leaked more than 900,000 emails from Russia’s premier state media corporation, there have been no reports of the code being used in any cyberattacks.”

The FBI’s website said malicious cyber activity threatened public safety along with national and economic security.

“Our goal is to change the behavior of criminals and nation-states who believe they can compromise U.S. networks, steal financial and intellectual property, and put critical infrastructure at risk without facing risk themselves,” the agency noted.