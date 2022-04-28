Texas Man Offers Elon Musk 100 Acres of Land to Move Twitter HQ Out of San Francisco

An Austin-area man is offering Tesla CEO Elon Musk 100 acres of free land to move Twitter’s headquarters from San Francisco to Texas. The offer comes after Musk’s successful bid to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted that he would declare the area a “free speech zone” and added “maybe we can rename it Twitter, Texas.”

“Elon Musk, Move Twitter to Schwertner, TX. 38 Miles North of Austin in Williamson County, and we will give you 100 Acres for FREE,” Jim Schwertner, president and CEO of Schwertner Farms tweeted on Tuesday.

Elon Musk, Move Twitter to Schwertner, TX. 38 Miles North of Austin in Williamson County, and we will give you 100 Acres for FREE — Jim Schwertner (@JimSchwertner1) April 26, 2022

Schwertner, who oversees farming and ranching on 20,000 acres of land, told Austonia he thinks Musk is the best thing to ever happen to Texas, and said that a business like Twitter would add a lot of jobs and boost the economy.

He added that giving the land — which is equivalent to about 75 football fields — to Musk would be a “win-win for everybody.”

“This area is exploding and we want to be part of this explosive growth,” Schwertner said.

“I just think with all the stuff he’s done, he evidently likes Texas, right or he wouldn’t have moved from California,” he added. “And I want to be part of his plan if he’ll come visit with us.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) also commented on Schwertner offering Musk the 100 acres of land, saying, “I will declare it a ‘Free Speech Zone.’ Maybe we can rename it Twitter, Texas. Think about it, @elonmusk.”

Texas man offers Elon Musk 100 acres of FREE land to move Twitter's headquarters. I will declare it a "Free Speech Zone" Maybe we can rename it Twitter, Texas. Think about it .@elonmusk https://t.co/Y5UGy2qKpX via @chron — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 28, 2022

Musk moving Twitter to the Lone Star State wouldn’t be unprecedented for the billionaire.

Last year, Musk officially moved the headquarters for Tesla from Palo Alto, California, to Austin, Texas. Musk’s SpaceX and the Boring Company are also headquartered in Texas.

At the time of publishing, Musk has yet to respond to or publicly acknowledge Schwertner’s 100-acre offer.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.