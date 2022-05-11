Elon Musk’s Tesla Recalls 130K Vehicles as Touch Screens Can Go Blank

Elon Musk’s Tesla has recalled approximately 130,000 vehicles across the U.S. as the cars’ touchscreens can overheat and go blank. At the end of 2021, Tesla recalled 475,000 cars, or about half of the vehicles sold in the entire country.

TechXplore reports that Tesla is recalling 130,000 vehicles across the U.S. in yet another major recall. The reason this time relates to the vehicles’ touchscreens which can overheat and go blank. Many cars feature touch screens or digital displays, but unlike other vehicle screens which offer GPS navigation or music displays, the Tesla touch screen is responsible for many of the car’s basic functions.

Without the use of the touch screen, drivers lose access to rearview camera displays, windshield defrosters, and indicators stating whether the car is in drive, neutral, or reverse, which can increase the risk of a crash.

Documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) state that during the fast-charging process, the central processing computers may not be sufficiently cooled and can cause the computer to lag, restart, run slowly, or appear completely blank.

Tesla reportedly plans to fix the issue via online software updates that improve temperature management for onboard computers. The company says that the problem was discovered during routine endurance testing and it has no reports o crashes or injuries but did receive 59 warranty-related claims from January to May.

This is not the first time that Tesla has been forced to recall a large number of vehicles in the U.S. Breitbart News reported in December 2021 that Tesla was recalling 475,000 of its vehicles in the U.S. — approximately half of the vehicles it has sold in the country — to address a number of safety issues, one of which is potential front trunk latch failure which would result in the hood of the car flying up while driving and obstructing the driver’s view through the windshield.

The recalls apply to all Model 3 units sold between 2017 and 2020 and a number of Model S units. The Model 3 issue primarily relates to the car’s review camera which can be damaged by the opening and closing of the rear trunk. This can cause the camera to fail and is considered a safety problem.

The Model S issue affects the front trunk latch which appears to be prone to failure. This means that the car’s hood can fly open while driving, covering the windshield entirely. In the Model S vehicles “the front trunk latch assembly may be misaligned, preventing the secondary hood latch from engaging,” Tesla said in an NHTSA filing.

Read more at TechXplore here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com