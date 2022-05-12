Twitter Suspends Conservative U. of North Texas Student After She Posts Pictures and Videos of Woke Crazies

A conservative student at the University of North Texas was suspended from Twitter after posting video footage of protests and information pertaining to students allegedly vandalizing her apartment and threatening her on campus.

“TX college conservative [Kelly Neidert] has been SUSPENDED by @Twitter for exposing leftists on Univ of Northern Texas campus who vandalized her apartment, threatened/stalked her & demanded she be expelled for standing up to alphabet mafia /woke mob,” Michelle Malkin tweeted earlier this week.

BREAKING: TX college conservative @kelly_neidert has been SUSPENDED by @Twitter for exposing leftists on Univ of Northern Texas campus who vandalized her apartment, threatened/stalked her & demanded she be expelled for standing up to alphabet mafia /woke mob. @elonmusk @GovAbbott https://t.co/gYB2ikwZGQ pic.twitter.com/5FWhVLRZui — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) May 10, 2022

In her tweet, Malkin included photos of the purported notification Neidert received from the platform regarding her suspension.

“You account is locked,” the notification read. “After careful review, we determined your account broke the Twitter Rules. Your account is temporarily in read-only mode, which means you can’t tweet, retweet, or like content.”

“Most accounts regain full access in a week, but it could take longer,” the company added.

While it remains unclear which tweet triggered Neidert’s suspension, the college student had recently tweeted images and videos of protesters, as well as alleged vandalism left on her front door, which read, “Stay Home Nazi Cunt.”

Antifa is now resorting to stalking and intimidating college girls for being conservative. pic.twitter.com/Nqh5deIfuI — Kelly (@kelly_neidert) April 29, 2022

In another recent post, Neidert shared a video of a “pro-abortion feminist” from her college “having a meltdown” about her pro-life sign.

Watch Below:

Pro-abortion feminist student from my college having a meltdown about my pro-life sign pic.twitter.com/sK42NcL7br — Kelly (@kelly_neidert) May 7, 2022

Another recent tweet featured protesters staging a “die-in” protest on University of North Texas’ campus.

Antifa wannabes pretending to be dead on my college campus to protest ICE pic.twitter.com/hU9w2BRfUc — Kelly (@kelly_neidert) May 7, 2022

Neidert is also the executive director of Protect Texas Kids, a conservative grassroots group committed to exposing leftist propaganda in k-12 schools & clinics that do “‘gender affirming care’ for children under 18,” according to the group’s account.

According to Malkin, the Twitter account for Protect Texas Kids was also locked after tweeting, “78% of trans people have another mental illness.”

CRAZY UPDATE: @Twitter has now locked down Kelly Neidert's @protect_tx_kids account for stating a FACT reported in a PEER-REVIEWED MEDICAL JOURNAL that 78% of gender-confused college students are mentally ill. "Hateful conduct." Here's the citation: https://t.co/QT3aNptJ4q /2 pic.twitter.com/pzPFE9PuOf — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) May 11, 2022

Twitter did not respond to Breitbart News’ request for comment and clarification on why Neidert was suspended.

