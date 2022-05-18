Project Veritas Sting Catches Twitter Employee Mocking Elon Musk as ‘Special Needs,’ Admitting Wokeness Hurts Profitability

James O’Keefe’s investigative journalism group Project Veritas recently published undercover footage of a Twitter employee admitting that the platform’s woke “ideology” is why the company is not profitable. The employee also mocked Elon Musk as “special needs” for having Asperger’s syndrome.

In the video, Martinez heavily criticizes Musk’s stated beliefs on free speech and his hopes to make Twitter more open and accepting of other beliefs. “The rest of us who have been here believe in something that’s good for the planet and not just to give people free speech,” Martinez stated. Discussing censorship on Twitter, Martinez stated: “People don’t know how to make a rational decision if you don’t put out — correct things that are supposed to be out in the public, right?”

Martinez notes that it appears Musk wants to alter or remove many of Twitter’s current rules, which could in turn make the company more money: “If we’re implementing all these rules…and Elon wants to dismantle them, then technically our ideology has led us to not making money because we’re not making money, and Elon wants to turn it the other way so that we can make money.”

Martinez then accused Musk of being mentally unsound due to having Asperger’s syndrome, stating: “He has Asperger’s,” adding, “so, he’s special.” He later stated: “We all know that and that’s fine. So here, no one’s going to say some f**king crazy sh*t because he’s special.”

In May, Musk revealed that he was the first person with Asperger’s Syndrome to host Saturday Night Live. Asperger’s Syndrome is no longer officially diagnosed and is accepted as part of a number of conditions known as autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Martinez adds in the video: “I’m like- you’re special needs! You’re literally special needs, literally though, you really are. So, I can’t even take what you’re saying seriously cause you’re special.”

Musk himself commented on the video in a brief tweet.

Twitter exec trashing free speech & mocking people with Asperger’s … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

