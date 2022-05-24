Elon Musk Denies Sexual Harassment Claim, Says He Doesn’t Have Flight Attendants on Private Jet

Elon Musk has defended himself from recent allegations of sexual harassment against a flight attendant, claiming that he does not have flight attendants on his private jet, where he stocks “only fruit & nuts.”

Fox Business reports that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has defended himself from allegations of sexual harassment. Musk was accused of harassing a flight attendant on a private jet, allegedly exposing his penis to her and rubbing her leg during a 2016 flight. The attendant was reportedly paid $250,000 as part of a severance agreement in 2018.

Musk recently stated in a tweet that he does not use flight attendants on his private jet, stating: “Astute observers of my plane (and there many) will note that I don’t use a flight attendant. Moreover, only fruit & nuts are stocked on the plane. I use flights as an opportunity to fast.”

Astute observers of my plane (and there many) will note that I don’t use a flight attendant. Moreover, only fruit & nuts are stocked on the plane. I use flights as an opportunity to fast. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 23, 2022

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell recently stepped in to defend Musk in an email to employees. In her email Shotwell stated that she does not believe, the claims, saying: “I believe the allegations to be false; not because I work for Elon, but because I have worked closely with him for 20 yrs & never seen nor heard anything resembling these allegations.”

Musk has been vehemently defending himself on Twitter since the story broke, actually appearing to attempt to get ahead of the story when contacted by Business Insider for comment. Shortly after receiving a request for comment, Musk stated:

Political attacks on me will escalate dramatically in coming months — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

Musk replied to some questioning the timing of the information, appearing to agree that the information release was timed to make him look bad after he “took a stand against the establishment.”

Exactly — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

Musk called the allegations “wild” and “utterly untrue,” and also challenged the person accusing him to identify any notable mark on his body such as scars, tattoos, etc. that they would have seen had he exposed himself:

But I have a challenge to this liar who claims their friend saw me “exposed” – describe just one thing, anything at all (scars, tattoos, …) that isn’t known by the public. She won’t be able to do so, because it never happened. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

Musk added that all attacks against him should be viewed through a political lens, stating:

The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens – this is their standard (despicable) playbook – but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

