‘Elongate:’ Elon Musk Denies Allegations of Sexual Harassment by SpaceX Flight Attendant

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was recently accused by a Business Insider report of exposing himself to a SpaceX flight attendant and propositioning her for sex in 2016. Musk has vigorously denied the allegations, which he calls “wild” and “utterly untrue,” and applied the mocking label of “Elongate” to the situation.

Breitbart News reported earlier today that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been accused of exposing himself to a SpaceX flight attendant and propositioning her for sex in 2016, allegedly offering to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage.

Breitbart News reporter Paul Bois wrote earlier today:

According to a report from Business Insider, the flight attendant worked on a contract basis for the SpaceX corporate jet fleet when Musk allegedly exposed his erect penis to her, rubbed her leg, and offered to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage. According to the report, SpaceX paid the flight attendant a $250,000 settlement based on her misconduct claim against Musk. “The incident, which took place in 2016, is alleged in a declaration signed by a friend of the attendant and prepared in support of her claim,” BI reported. “The details in this story are drawn from the declaration as well as other documents, including email correspondence and other records shared with Insider by the friend.” “According to the declaration, the attendant confided to the friend that after taking the flight attendant job, she was encouraged to get licensed as a masseuse so that she could give Musk massages,” it continued. “It was during one such massage in a private cabin on Musk’s Gulfstream G650ER, she told the friend, that Musk propositioned her.” In the declaration, the flight attendant told her friend that Musk asked that she come to his room for a “full body massage” where he was allegedly completely naked except for a sheet covering the lower part of his body. During the massage, the attendant claimed that he exposed his erect genitals and then “touched her and offered to buy her a horse if she would ‘do more,’ referring to the performance of sex acts.” Since the flight attendant had a passion for riding horses, the offer was seen as a bribe for a sexual favor.

Musk has been vehemently defending himself on Twitter since the story broke, actually appearing to attempt to get ahead of the story a few days ago when contacted by Business Insider for comment. Shortly after receiving a request for comment, Musk stated:

Political attacks on me will escalate dramatically in coming months — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

Musk replied to some questioning the timing of the information, appearing to agree that the information release was timed to make him look bad after he “took a stand against the establishment.”

Exactly — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

Musk called the allegations “wild” and “utterly untrue,” and also challenged the person accusing him to identify any notable mark on his body such as scars, tattoos, etc. that they would have seen had he exposed himself:

But I have a challenge to this liar who claims their friend saw me “exposed” – describe just one thing, anything at all (scars, tattoos, …) that isn’t known by the public. She won’t be able to do so, because it never happened. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

Musk added that all attacks against him should be viewed through a political lens, stating:

The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens – this is their standard (despicable) playbook – but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

Musk also requested that any scandals about him be referred to as “Elongate.”

Finally, we get to use Elongate as scandal name. It’s kinda perfect. https://t.co/qSNH7lsn72 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

