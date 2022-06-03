Report: Twitter in Turmoil as Changing Strategy, Musk Drama Causes Morale Problems

A recent report claims that Twitter employees are currently facing internal turmoil amidst the ongoing potential buyout by Elon Musk, a change in leadership, a hiring freeze, and an internal reshuffle.

Bloomberg reports that Twitter employees are facing internal turmoil as the company suffers a serious shakeup. Public comments from Elon Musk — the potential new owner of the social media firm — have reportedly caused morale issues internally, while a change in leadership and a hiring freeze are adding to employee stress. Many employees are being shifted to new positions and assigned new jobs as the company focuses on short-term growth above all else.

Workers were recently informed of plans to reduce resources for some long-term projects, including new features like audio spaces, newsletters, and communities. This move was part of Twitter’s efforts to focus on more immediate issues, such as user growth and personalization efforts. As a result, employees have been removed and reassigned to different projects.

The restructuring is being led by Jay Sullivan, who recently took over product leadership when Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal fired the division’s prior boss.

A Twitter spokesperson commented: “We are making some updates to our consumer product team structure and roadmap to better focus on the areas that will have the greatest positive impact to the public conversation.” A source told Bloomberg that teams within Twitter are still working on an edit button feature for the platform.

The constant reshuffling of roles has caused issues for some workers. One worker that planned to join Twitter’s office in Mexico City found out just four days before his start date that his job offer had been recalled. “I told [Twitter’s] lawyers ‘don’t talk to me for the future. Don’t consider me for anything for the future,’” the person said. “I don’t ever want to hear the word Twitter.”

Read more at Bloomberg here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com