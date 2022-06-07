Amazon Sellers Reject Executives’ Efforts to Rally Opposition to Big Tech Antitrust Bill

An Amazon vice president reportedly attempted to encourage third-party merchants to reject landmark legislation challenging the power of big tech giants but was promptly rejected by many sellers who say they support the legislation.

CNBC reports that Amazon is becoming increasingly worried about big tech antitrust reforms being discussed in Congress. As a result, one senior Amazon executive reached out to third-party sellers on an online forum that many used to discuss the issues they face as Amazon sellers. But the attempt backfired, with many of the sellers saying they support the legislation.

Amazon VP of Worldwide Selling Partner Services Dharmesh Mehta, published a post on Thursday in Amazon’s Seller Central Forum. In the post, he encouraged merchants to contact their local senators to oppose the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (S.2992) which was passed by a Senate committee in January.

“As we have noted in previous communications to you throughout the past year, Congress is considering legislation, including S.2992, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, that could jeopardize Amazon’s ability to operate a marketplace service and, as a result, your business’s ability to sell in our store,” Mehta wrote. “Recent public comments from Senate leadership indicate that they intend to vote on S.2992 later this month. I want to ensure that you are aware of this legislation and what you can do to try and stop it from harming you.”

Mehta directed the sellers to a website including a form they could use to contact their senators. Hundreds of Amazon sellers replied to Mehta’s post, with many seeming unconvinced by Amazon’s reasoning for having them oppose the legislation.

“Yes, I’m going to oppose that Amazon will be prohibited from undercutting, manipulating the buybox, and instituting restrictions on certain listings that unfairly bar me from selling an item,” one commenter sarcastically wrote. “Yup, writing to my senator right now.”

Another added that, “Any informed seller is going to support massive action taken against Amazon in the antitrust arena. I am personally sick of the condescending posts by Amazon management directed at us. We are not morons and know how to read and think for ourselves.”

Amazon has been vocal in its opposition to the bill which would prevent it and other tech companies from giving preferential treatment to their own products. Amazon published a blog post last week arguing that the legislation would threaten “two of the things American consumers love most about Amazon: the vast selection and low prices,” as well as the company’s Prime two-day delivery service.

