Where’s Elon?: Social Media Hype Master’s Account Has Gone Silent

Elon Musk, the hype master of Twitter and a prolific social media user, has not tweeted for an entire week leaving many to wonder where the billionaire has gone. One Musk observer quipped, “Elon being off Twitter for a week is like a normal person being off Twitter for a year.”

Futurism reports that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has not tweeted for an entire week in an extremely uncharacteristic move for the billionaire whose tweeting habit has caused legal issues in the past. Today also marks Musk’s 51st birthday and his passing of the 100 million Twitter followers, both events which he would usually celebrate online, yet Musk appears nowhere to be seen.

Musk’s last tweet was on June 21st and his last trip by private jet was on Friday, according to the popular Twitter account ElonJet which tracks Musk’s private jet flight paths.

Landed in Austin, Texas, US. Apx. flt. time 44 Mins. pic.twitter.com/jZ7HI0i4iV — ElonJet (@ElonJet) June 24, 2022

This trip appeared to be for his interview with CleanTechnica reporter Johnna Crider at the Tesla Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. Musk and Tesla have had a rough few weeks with Musk insisting that all workers return to full-time hours but then having a “super bad feeling” about the economy and laying off ten percent of the company’s workforce and accusing his factories of wasting “billions of dollars.” Musk then forced workers to return to offices even though the company was unprepared to accommodate them.

Musk’s focus on his bid to purchase Twitter has appeared to take up a significant amount of his time in recent months, but the deal seems to be at a standstill while Musk tries to examine Twitter’s user data to determine the number of bot accounts on the platform — a task many experts say may be impossible or extremely difficult.

Then there was the SpaceX scandal in which a number of employees accused Musk of violating the company’s “No Asshole” and zero-tolerance sexual harassment policies after Musk was accused of exposing himself to a flight attendant aboard a private jet – the employees were promptly fired over the open letter.

Read more at Futurism here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com