Poor Bezos: EU Forces Amazon to Make It Easier to Cancel Prime Subscription

E-commerce giant Amazon has reportedly agreed to simplify the process of canceling its Prime membership in Europe following pressure from the European Union. The EU accused Amazon of displaying "multiple pages" containing "distraction information" and "unclear button labels" when users attempt to cancel their Prime subscription.

The Verge reports that Amazon has agreed to simplify the process of canceling Prime in Europe, allowing customers in the region to end their membership in just two clicks rather than jumping through a number of unnecessary cancelation screens. The news was announced by the European Commission which stated that the changes were implemented on July 1 and should stop Amazon from displaying “multiple pages” containing “distraction information” and “unclear button labels” when users attempt to cancel their Prime subscription.

The European Commission said that the new rules apply to both the European Union and European Economic Area and despite the UK leaving the EU in 2020, UK subscribers will also receive the same benefits. When asked if the same changes will be made in the U.S., an Amazon spokesperson dodged the question, telling the Vege that it has “no changes to announce at this time.”

An Amazon spokesperson stated:

Customer transparency and trust are top priorities for us. By design we make it clear and simple for customers to both sign up for or cancel their Prime membership. We continually listen to feedback and look for ways to improve the customer experience, and have no changes to announce at this time.

Amazon has agreed to make the changes to its cancelation process following a complaint from EU consumer groups which developed a report on Amazon’s Prince cancelation process in 2021. The report included screenshots of the multiple pages that users have to click through to cancel a subscription, which it claimed includes “manipulative design techniques” also known as “dark patterns.”

