Twitter Suffers Major Outage as Legal Fight with Elon Musk Heats Up

As its ongoing legal battle with Tesla CEO Elon Musk heats up, social media giant Twitter faced a major outage this morning that brought the platform down for users around the world.

The Verge reports that social media giant Twitter was offline for around 40 minutes today beginning at around 8:05 a.m. ET, with many users receiving an “over capacity” error message and some pages saying “this page is down.”

Downdetector received thousands of reports of problems with Twitter, but Twitter’s own status page proclaims that all of its systems were “operational.” The main Twitter.com domain appeared to load correctly but many users were unable to log into the service or access tweets.

At around 8:40 a.m., the platform appeared to regain normal function with many able to tweet and access the site again. At 9:10 a.m. The company tweeted that it was working on fixing the issue.

Some of you are having issues accessing Twitter and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone. Thanks for sticking with us. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 14, 2022

All of this is happening as Twitter continues its legal battle with Tesla CEO Elon Musk over his attempt to pull out of a deal to purchase the company for $44 billion. Twitter has filed a lawsuit against Musk over his decision to end the buyout deal. Twitter hired the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP appears to be a calculated one, as the move gives them access to lawyers including William Savitt and Leo Strine, who served as Chancellor of the Delaware Chancery Court where the case will be heard.

Musk has reportedly hired Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP as his legal representation in the matter. The firm previously led a successful defense against a defamation claim in 2019 and is representing Musk in an ongoing shareholder lawsuit over his failure to take Tesla private in 2018.

