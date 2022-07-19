‘Alex’s War’ Documentary on Alex Jones Censored by Google, Facebook, TikTok

Google, Facebook, TikTok, and Facebook-owned Instagram are all suppressing any advertising for Alex’s War, a documentary about the heavily censored radio host Alex Jones, in the runup to the film’s premiere.

Alex’s War premieres on July 23, and early indicators suggest it will be highly successful. Over the weekend, the documentary shot up the iTunes movie preorder rankings, reaching the #2 spot — just behind the biggest blockbuster of the summer, Top Gun: Maverick.

Yet this success has been achieved without the help of Big Tech advertising.

In comments to UnHerd News, director Alex Lee Moyer said Google permanently banned the documentary’s producer from buying ads after the team tried to promote the documentary on the platform.

Facebook also forbade the movie from being promoted. Facebook itself told the Alex’s War team that the documentary contained “inauthentic behavior or violations of our Advertising Policies and Community Guidelines.”

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, accused the documentary — which the director says is an impartial, fly-on-the-wall look at one of America’s most talked-about media figures — of containing “hate speech.”

TikTok, the Chinese-created video sharing platform, also shut down any advertising of the documentary. Similar to Instagram, TikTok said the documentary, which has not been released yet, promoted “hateful behavior.”

“It’s one thing to deplatform Alex Jones, but should we deplatform anyone from even discussing Alex Jones?” asked director Lee Moyer.

“There are things that Alex [Jones] has said in the past that would make anybody uncomfortable. But that doesn’t mean that we’re just going to shy away from the question of why so many other people in America revere him as a hero. I mean, it’s pretty interesting…For me, it really represented a convergence of all of these themes that I’m really interested in exploring in my films.”

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.