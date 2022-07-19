Report: Elon Musk to Countersue Twitter

According to a source close to the ongoing legal battle between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Twitter, the tech billionaire plans to file a countersuit against Twitter in the coming days.

The New York Post reports that a source close to the ongoing lawsuit between Elon Musk and Twitter alleges that Musk plans to file a counter lawsuit against the social media company in the coming days. Musk’s lawyers are reportedly aiming to convince a Delaware Court of Chancery judge to grant them more time to gather information about bots on Twitter.

Last week, Twitter sued Musk in Delaware accusing the billionaire of agreeing to purchase Twitter and then attempting to “trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away.” Musk has 20 days from when Twitter filed its lawsuit last Tuesday to file a counterclaim.

Twitter is requesting that the court force Musk to purchase Twitter at the agreed-upon price of $54.20 per share while Musk is arguing that he should be allowed to terminate the deal because Twitter did not provide adequate information about fake accounts on the site. However, it was previously reported that Twitter gave Musk full access to its “firehose” of internal user data that would take teams of data scientists weeks to examine. Musk claims this is still not enough information.

The first hearing in Twitter’s suit is scheduled for today — Tuesday, July 19. Delaware Court of Chancery chancellor Kathaleen McCormick is expected to weigh in on Twitter’s request for an expedited trial. Twitter’s lawyers are requesting a four-day trial starting in September while Musk wants to delay the trial until February 2023.

Musk’s lawyers wrote in response to Twitter’s suit: “The core dispute over false and spam accounts is fundamental to Twitter’s value. It is also extremely fact and expert intensive, requiring substantial time for discovery.”

University of Iowa law corporate and finance law professor Robert T. Miller said in a Monday Wells Fargo investor note that the chancellor is “likely to grant” Twitter’s request for a quick trial.

