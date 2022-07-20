‘Child Abuse:’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Trans Kids Agenda After Twitter Censors Her

Twitter has censored the official congressional account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) after she criticized transgender Biden administration official “Rachel” Levine for supporting what he calls “gender affirmation treatment” for youths. Greene told Breitbart News that, “Corporate communism is destroying America. Who’s going to suffer in the end? Right now, corporations are shoving their political ideas and policies down their employees’ and their customers’ throats, and people are getting sick and tired of it. That is what Big Tech has led the charge on. They have been the leaders in corporate communism, and Twitter has been one the biggest abusers.”

“We must do everything we can to prevent Dr. Dick Levine’s pre-tween #WeenieChop” said Rep. Greene on Twitter, in a tweet that was later censored by the far-left platform.

We must do everything we can to prevent Dr. Dick Levine’s pre-teen #WeenieChop pic.twitter.com/EOYRpvaNoi — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 18, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, Rep. Greene said “Now that I think about it. As Dr. Dick Levine advocates for ‘gender affirming care’ for minors, has he undergone the #WeenieChop himself? Or is he just pushing this on children?”

Users who wish to access either tweet must now click past a warning message saying it violated the platform’s rules on “hateful conduct.”

In a comment to Breitbart News, Rep. Greene said she would continue to defend kids from the genital mutilation involved in what Dr. Levine calls “gender-affirming care.”

“That is not me being hateful,” said Greene. “I am a mom. I’m going to defend kids. If that’s the hill I have to die on, fine, I will die on that hill.”

“These kids are being brainwashed. It is grooming. They don’t like that word, but it is grooming, and it is child abuse.”

“Surgery that removes a preteen boy’s penis is not ‘gender-affirming care,’ it is genital mutilation, it is child abuse. Most of these kids are having an identity crisis and they will change their mind later in life if they’re left alone.”

“It’s going to be too late for these kids. They’re going to realize what happened to them, they’re going to regret it so much, and they are going to be devastated and changed forever — physically mutilated and changed forever.”

“They’re going to have health consequences, and they’re going to say ‘why didn’t anyone do anything about this?’ It is our generation’s turn. We’re in power. We’re the adults in charge… It is our job to protect children.”

Rep. Greene has been censored by Twitter before. Twitter permanently blacklisted her personal account at the start of the year, after she tweeted out official reports of adverse reactions to the coronavirus vaccine from the CDC and FDA’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database.

The account had over 450,000 followers when it was banned, which made it one of the largest social media audiences for a member of Congress.

The only account that Rep. Greene has access to on Twitter is her official congressional account — and Twitter has now censored that as well.

“I’m not going to back down,” said Rep. Greene. “Big Tech is out of control. Twitter — they have porn, disgusting porn all over their website. They have all kinds of people who post things that I consider to be hateful conduct, that people in my district would consider hateful conduct. I consider these people that are trying to take away women’s rights, take away our right to privacy in a bathroom, women’s rights to privacy even in a jail cell, women’s rights to privacy in sports — I consider that hateful conduct, I consider that hate speech.”

“Twitter would be really smart, if they care about their business… They should take a step back, and stop being the information police, and stop being the judge of all things in humanity, and they should allow the debate to exist on their platform. They would be serving everyone’s interests.”

“Corporate communism is destroying America. Who’s going to suffer in the end? Right now, corporations are shoving their political ideas and policies down their employees’ and their customers’ throats, and people are getting sick and tired of it. That is what Big Tech has led the charge on. They have been the leaders in corporate communism, and Twitter has been one the biggest abusers.”

