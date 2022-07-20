Zuck Pulls Strings: Facebook Shifts Resources from News to ‘Creator Economy’

Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook is reportedly reallocating resources from its News tab and newsletter platform Bulletin in an attempt to focus more heavily on the “creator economy,” according to a recent internal memo.

The Wall Street Journal reports that according to a memo to employees from senior executive Campbell Brown, Facebook is reallocating resources from its News tab and newsletter platform Bulletin as the company focuses more on the “creator economy.”

Brown, a former journalist who is in charge of Facebook’s global media partnerships, told employees that the company would shift engineering and product support away from its News products as “those teams heighten their focus on building a more robust Creator economy.”

Facebook News is a news selection that subscribers can discover as a tab on the mobile app or site, similar to the Facebook Watch tab for movies. Bulletin, which Facebook introduced in June 2021, is a subscription platform designed to compete with Substack.

Brown thanked the staff involved in the projects for “the incredible, impactful and challenging work this Partnerships team has done to build out these experiences over the last several years.”

Brown added: “For a lot of us—this was a labor of love and I know it’s hard to see these products put on the backburner. These are products that have delivered tremendous value for our partners and our users.”

A Meta spokesperson said that the company often reevaluated its products “to ensure we’re focused on the most meaningful experiences for people on Facebook and the future of our business.”

The spokesperson added: “We remain committed to the success of creators, and are doing even more to ensure they can find audiences on Facebook and grow engaged communities there.”

Breitbart News has reported that Zuckerberg’s Metaverse obsession is causing chaos within the company. One reason the company seems to be focusing its attention on the “creator economy” is that Zuckerberg plans to take a 50 percent cut of all digital items sold in the Metaverse.

