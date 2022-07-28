Social Media Mocks Ukraine’s Zelensky over Vogue Cover Shoot

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky was eviscerated by social media users over his Vogue photoshoot with his wife, First Lady Olena Zelenska, which transpired while their country continues to be invaded by Russia.

Social media memesters immediately took to Twitter to mock Zelensky’s Vogue photoshoot. Many memes took the approach of changing just who posed for the glamor shots.

Sugar mommy Nancy Pelosi is getting ready for her Vogue photoshoot with Zelensky. Meme by @johnhackerla & @RealMacReport pic.twitter.com/1n2tCyixpJ — john (@johnhackerla) July 27, 2022

One Twitter user created a “more truthful” version of the Vogue cover.

On the same theme, one meme maker pointed out it’s all about the money:

Here is the truth pic.twitter.com/vdKD1Cz42V — Proud Canadian Soldier (@Elbardawil_911) July 28, 2022

A viral video mixes images of Zelensky’s career in entertainment with his new career as a world leader and Vogue cover model.

Other Twitter users also inquired about how their $40 billion in tax dollars to Ukraine is being spent, given that the country’s president appears busy with photo shoots while Americans suffer from food shortages and inflation.

Did taxpayer money fund Zelensky's Vogue covershoot? Not a dime more for Ukraine. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 27, 2022

Why did we send $54 billion to Ukraine, so Zelensky & his wife could pose for Vogue? You’re at war & you’ve got time for photo shoots? pic.twitter.com/XV5rz0meME — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 27, 2022

Biden: Let's continue to send billions of dollars in foreign aid to Ukraine, they need it! Reality: The Zelensky family graces us with a photo shoot to be on the cover of Vogue magazine pic.twitter.com/NRdTWZOS3j — Mayra Flores (@MayraFlores2022) July 27, 2022

While we send Ukraine $60 billion in aid Zelenskyy is doing photoshoots for Vogue Magazine. These people think we are nothing but a bunch of suckers. pic.twitter.com/KXkOtTqw8g — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 27, 2022

While our government is sending billions of USD to Ukraine without taxpayer consent, Zelenskyy and his wife are doing photo shoots for Vogue magazine.

What a fucking joke. We’re being robbed blind. — Ian Smith (@iansmithfitness) July 27, 2022

While we send Ukraine $60 billion in “aid,”Zelenskyy is doing photoshoots for Vogue. Everything about the Biden administration is an insult to the American people. — James Bradley For US Senate (@JamesBradleyCA) July 27, 2022

Western Countries are giving billions in aid to Ukraine from their tax-payers’ hard-earned money While President Zelensky is doing a Vogue magazine photoshoot. Peak Wokeism pic.twitter.com/WxpMXaL7Pq — Monica Verma (@TrulyMonica) July 27, 2022

“I wonder how Zelensky has time to launder those billions between all of his photoshoots,” another Twitter user pondered.

“Zelensky is ‘fighting for his life’ in Ukraine but has time to meet with Hollywood celebrities and corrupt politicians, preach about the need to transition to ‘green energy,’ and appear in Vogue magazine,” another wrote. “Put the war on hold while I pose for photoshoots. It’s always been a scam.”

“Zelensky and his wife posing for Vogue. The optics are really bad. Terrible,” another said. “Anyone with half a brain is going to find this photoshoot repellent. But the people with the [Ukraine] flag in their bio will lap it up – this is for them. So very shallow. And very sad.”

“Zelensky really did a war themed vogue photoshoot?” one dismayed Twitter asked.

A complete loss of sovereignty, a poor country, currency devaluation, a third of agricultural land sold to US corporations, the last grain is exported. What is Zelensky doing? A photoshoot with his wife for glamorous Vogue. pic.twitter.com/sIvCCpcz6l — Lucy Gatsby (@LucyGatsby) July 26, 2022

wartime vogue photo shoots. very serious. let’s keep sending ukraine weekly billion dollar aid packages to protect “democracy.” don’t question it. pic.twitter.com/MXVaW16K0y — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) July 26, 2022

