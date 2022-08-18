Kevin McCarthy Calls Elon Musk the ‘Thomas Edison of Our Time’ After Trump Labels Him a ‘Bullshit Artist’

Not long after former President Donald Trump branded Tesla CEO Elon Musk a “bullshit artist,” House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) lavished Musk with praise, calling him the “Thomas Edison of our time.”

Axios reports that Tesla CEO Elon Musk appeared at a GOP retreat in Wyoming on Tuesday where he told GOP congressional leaders and donors that Republicans need to present a more compassionate and open face to voters and appeal to immigrants such as himself. He also stated that Republicans would be more successful if they “stayed out of people’s bedrooms.”

Musk offered a defense of capitalism and provided advice to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy reportedly invited Musk to the event as his personal guest. McCarthy has reportedly built a relationship with Musk for over a decade and introduced him to the crowd as the “Thomas Edison of our Time,” which is at great odds with former President Donald Trump’s opinion of Musk.

Breitbart News previously reported that During a recent Save America rally, Trump said: “One of our highest priorities under a Republican Congress will be to stop left-wing censorship and to restore free speech in America. And go out, by the way while I’m here and sign up now, for Truth Social. It’s hot as a pistol and you see that I called that one, right? Elon. Elon!”

Trump continued: “Elon is not going to buy Twitter. Where did you hear that before? From me.” Trump did call the deal falling apart correctly, which he elaborated on in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News.

Trump added: “He’s got himself a mess, you know, he said the other day, ‘I’ve never voted for a Republican.’ I said I didn’t know that. He told me he voted for me. So he’s another bullshit artist but he’s not going to be buying it, although he might later. Who the hell knows what’s going to happen? He’s got a pretty rotten contract. I looked at his contract, not a good contract. Sign up for Truth. We love Truth.”

