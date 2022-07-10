Donald Trump Calls Elon Musk a ‘Bullshit Artist’ at Alaska Rally

Former President Donald Trump referred to Tesla CEO Elon Musk as a “bullshit artist” at his Alaska rally on Saturday. Referring to Musk pulling out of his deal to buy Twitter and also recent claims of voting for a Republican for the first time, Trump said, “He’s got himself a mess, you know, he said the other day, ‘I’ve never voted for a Republican.’ I said I didn’t know that. He told me he voted for me. So he’s another bullshit artist but he’s not going to be buying it, although he might later. Who the hell knows what’s going to happen? He’s got a pretty rotten contract. I looked at his contract, not a good contract. Sign up for Truth. We love Truth.”

Former President Donald Trump had some choice words for Tesla CEO Elon Musk at his rally in Alaska on Saturday. Musk recently called off his $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter claiming that the company failed to disclose details about the number of bots on the platform.

However, it should be noted that Twitter provided Musk with access to its “firehose” of user data weeks before the deal was called off. In June, experts warned that determining which Twitter accounts are bots and which are real people may not be as easy as Musk thought. Twitter has claimed that spam or fake accounts make up around five percent of its daily active users, but Musk believes the number is close to 20 percent.

Musk’s decision to walk away from the Twitter deal, his claims of voting for Republicans, and Trump’s own Truth Social platform were all featured during the rally.

During the Save America rally, Trump said: “One of our highest priorities under a Republican Congress will be to stop left-wing censorship and to restore free speech in America. And go out, by the way while I’m here and sign up now, for Truth Social. It’s hot as a pistol and you see that I called that one, right? Elon. Elon!”

Trump continued: “Elon is not going to buy Twitter. Where did you hear that before? From me.” Trump did call the deal falling apart correctly, which he elaborated on in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News.

